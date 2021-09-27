Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 6,957 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,116,000 after buying an additional 186,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,579,642,000 after buying an additional 1,037,653 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,935,000 after buying an additional 478,113 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after buying an additional 3,249,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,912,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $826,659,000 after buying an additional 122,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,530 shares of company stock worth $11,055,715. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $120.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.49. The company has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

