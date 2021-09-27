Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 32.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,454 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $13,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $136,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 99.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 235,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 117,065 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 110.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $48.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.52. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

