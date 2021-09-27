Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $12.56 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,009 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $12,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the second quarter worth $24,821,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 259,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 63,570 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 81,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FSTA opened at $42.81 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $44.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.