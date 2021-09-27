Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $12.56 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,009 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $12,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 65.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period.

FSTA opened at $42.81 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $44.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.73.

