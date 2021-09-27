Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $12.93 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,645 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $12,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acas LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 37,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV stock opened at $69.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.35. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $71.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

