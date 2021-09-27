Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $12.93 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,645 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $12,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,483,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,893,000 after acquiring an additional 206,237 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,160,000 after buying an additional 178,736 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,134,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,069,000 after buying an additional 63,612 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,217,000 after buying an additional 836,782 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,352,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,260,000 after buying an additional 565,279 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV opened at $69.10 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $71.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

