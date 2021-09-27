Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $15.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 284.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,442 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 3.94% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $15,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 174.0% in the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 299.5% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 72,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 54,689 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 257.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 781,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,471,000 after purchasing an additional 563,021 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 270.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 39.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $221.91 on Monday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.90 and a fifty-two week high of $224.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.63.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.