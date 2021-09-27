Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of International Paper worth $12,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $56.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

