Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 5,101 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $14,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 185.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,094,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 260,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,064,000 after purchasing an additional 63,057 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,126,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $123.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $88.99 and a 12-month high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

