Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 73,405 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,405 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $14,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at $410,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $62.60 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $63.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day moving average is $62.40.

