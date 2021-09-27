Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Community Health Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.02 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.25. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth $205,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 20,473 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 1,233.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 855,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 791,699 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth $377,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Community Health Systems by 12.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

