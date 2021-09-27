Comparing Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) and Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)

Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) and Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.8% of Liberty Oilfield Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Basic Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Liberty Oilfield Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Basic Energy Services and Liberty Oilfield Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basic Energy Services -42.55% N/A -39.43% Liberty Oilfield Services -10.16% -13.12% -8.62%

Volatility & Risk

Basic Energy Services has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Oilfield Services has a beta of 3.09, suggesting that its stock price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Basic Energy Services and Liberty Oilfield Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basic Energy Services $411.38 million 0.00 -$268.17 million N/A N/A Liberty Oilfield Services $965.79 million 2.15 -$115.58 million ($1.16) -9.91

Liberty Oilfield Services has higher revenue and earnings than Basic Energy Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Basic Energy Services and Liberty Oilfield Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basic Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty Oilfield Services 1 8 5 0 2.29

Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus price target of $13.07, suggesting a potential upside of 13.69%. Given Liberty Oilfield Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Oilfield Services is more favorable than Basic Energy Services.

Summary

Liberty Oilfield Services beats Basic Energy Services on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies. It operates its business through the following segments: Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing and Water Logistics. The Completion and Remedial Services segment utilizes coiled tubing services, air compressor packages specially configured for underbalanced drilling operations, an array of specialized rental equipment and fishing tools, thru-tubing, and snubbing units. The Well Servicing segment encompasses a full range of services performed with a mobile well servicing rig, including the installation and removal of downhole equipment and elimination of obstructions in the well bore to facilitate the flow of oil and natural gas. The Water Logistics segment focuses in the fleet of trucks and related assets, including specialized tank trucks, storage tanks, water wells, disposal facilities water treatment, and related equipment. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc. engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

