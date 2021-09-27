Comparing Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) and Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) and Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Fair Isaac and Trip.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac 26.95% 112.14% 17.71% Trip.com Group 22.52% -0.61% -0.31%

Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trip.com Group has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fair Isaac and Trip.com Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac $1.29 billion 9.32 $236.41 million $8.55 49.04 Trip.com Group $2.81 billion 6.21 -$491.00 million ($0.71) -40.94

Fair Isaac has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trip.com Group. Trip.com Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fair Isaac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fair Isaac and Trip.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac 0 2 4 0 2.67 Trip.com Group 0 3 10 0 2.77

Fair Isaac presently has a consensus price target of $579.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.20%. Trip.com Group has a consensus price target of $42.85, indicating a potential upside of 47.39%. Given Trip.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than Fair Isaac.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.6% of Fair Isaac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Fair Isaac shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats Trip.com Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management. The Scores segment consists of business-to-business scoring solutions and services, business-to-consumer scoring solutions and services including myFICO solutions for consumers, and associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment comprises the analytic and decision management software tools, FICO decision management suite, and associated professional services. The company was founded by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

