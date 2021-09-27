Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CL King upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

In related news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMP traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.77. 3,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,850. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.19%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.