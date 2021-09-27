Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.80. The stock had a trading volume of 37,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,575. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.89. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

