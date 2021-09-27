Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 3,028.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 388,079 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 60.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

EC stock opened at $13.24 on Monday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $15.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

