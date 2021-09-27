Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 6,999 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,942,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after acquiring an additional 29,970 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $64.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.63. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.80 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.73.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on FATE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $306,615.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,474 shares of company stock valued at $4,648,315. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

