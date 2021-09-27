Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 710.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,057 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $302.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.82 and a 12 month high of $304.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

