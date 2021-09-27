Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $432.61 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $437.32. The firm has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.52.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,835 shares of company stock valued at $18,663,305. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. KGI Securities began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.32.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

