Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 403,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,009,000 after buying an additional 35,402 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 24,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Stewart Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $287.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $193.40 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PH. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.29.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

