Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Cut to $234.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STZ. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.04.
NYSE STZ opened at $212.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 566,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.
About Constellation Brands
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
Further Reading: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.