Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Cut to $234.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STZ. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.04.

NYSE STZ opened at $212.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 566,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

