Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: CTTAY) recently:

9/24/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/23/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/17/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/7/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

8/31/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

8/11/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/9/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/9/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/9/2021 – Continental Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Shares of CTTAY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,764. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Research analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

