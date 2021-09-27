Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Has $75.83 Million Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 1,428.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,677,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567,886 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS makes up 3.7% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $75,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. South State CORP. grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

ViacomCBS stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.88. 265,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,010,674. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.03.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. As a group, analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.