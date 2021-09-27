Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,476 shares during the quarter. FOX comprises approximately 1.2% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 0.12% of FOX worth $25,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in FOX during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of FOX by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised FOX to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ FOX traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,896. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.56. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $692,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 157,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $5,813,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,658 over the last quarter. 17.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

