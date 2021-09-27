Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Purchases 192,749 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,932 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,749 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $11,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

Shares of GOLD stock remained flat at $$18.03 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 541,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,423,852. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

