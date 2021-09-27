Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after buying an additional 986,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,758,000 after purchasing an additional 466,188 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,722 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,717,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,099,483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,704 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,632,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,064,571,000 after purchasing an additional 179,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.41. 69,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,224,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of $184.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.75 and a 1-year high of $200.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

