Contrasting SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) & Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) and Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.2% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Cimarex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Cimarex Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Cimarex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy 1.90% 27.73% 15.05% Cimarex Energy -1.19% 34.56% 11.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Cimarex Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy $114.98 million 3.68 -$277.35 million N/A N/A Cimarex Energy $1.56 billion 5.37 -$1.97 billion $1.39 58.55

SandRidge Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cimarex Energy.

Volatility and Risk

SandRidge Energy has a beta of 3.38, indicating that its share price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cimarex Energy has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SandRidge Energy and Cimarex Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Cimarex Energy 1 8 14 0 2.57

Cimarex Energy has a consensus target price of $77.67, indicating a potential downside of 4.57%. Given Cimarex Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cimarex Energy is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Summary

Cimarex Energy beats SandRidge Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

