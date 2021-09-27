Corra.Finance (CORA) Trading Down 25.8% Over Last Week

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. Corra.Finance has a total market cap of $5.86 million and $205,762.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Corra.Finance coin can now be bought for $3.90 or 0.00009065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00065133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00101292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00141366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,088.68 or 1.00052589 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,973.35 or 0.06904163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.46 or 0.00748765 BTC.

About Corra.Finance

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Buying and Selling Corra.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using US dollars.

