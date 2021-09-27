Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO) Insider Sev.en Energy AG Sells 126,000 Shares

Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO) insider Sev.en Energy AG sold 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total transaction of C$90,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,654,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,332,799.48.

Sev.en Energy AG also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Sev.en Energy AG sold 21,000 shares of Corsa Coal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total transaction of C$8,925.00.

CVE CSO traded up C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,578. Corsa Coal Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.18 and a 52-week high of C$0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$76.42 million and a P/E ratio of -2.94.

Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$37.38 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Corsa Coal Corp. will post 0.7099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corsa Coal Company Profile

Corsa Coal Corp. operates as a coal mining company. It is involved in the mining, processing, and selling metallurgical coal; and exploring, acquiring, and developing resource properties. The company produces and sells low volatile metallurgical coal used for the production of coke from its mines located in the Northern Appalachia coal region of the United States.

