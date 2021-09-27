CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Position Increased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 769.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 106,533 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $9,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 748.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,369,000 after buying an additional 22,839,557 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,489.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,306,000 after buying an additional 14,214,869 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 945.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,000,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,853,000 after buying an additional 10,852,735 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 816.5% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,424,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,463,000 after buying an additional 3,942,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 924.9% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,525,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,989,000 after buying an additional 3,181,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock opened at $88.34 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $95.28. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 150.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.59.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

