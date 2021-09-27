Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $423.00 at DA Davidson

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $390.00 to $423.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.82 EPS.

COST has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $447.14.

COST stock opened at $467.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $446.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $469.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

