Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $292.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COUP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their target price on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $268,888.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,113 shares of company stock valued at $38,461,273 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth about $7,037,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth about $9,784,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Coupa Software by 37.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,211,000 after buying an additional 67,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 339.1% during the first quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,702,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded down $8.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $239.90. 1,018,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,800. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.98 and a beta of 1.44. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.