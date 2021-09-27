Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.79

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.79 and last traded at $27.94, with a volume of 42051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.31.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. CLSA began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.95.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $1,643,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $1,691,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,569,687 shares of company stock worth $1,710,666,618.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $718,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $1,624,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth approximately $958,000. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

