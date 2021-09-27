Coursera, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:COUR) Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 27th

Coursera’s (NASDAQ:COUR) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 27th. Coursera had issued 15,730,000 shares in its public offering on March 31st. The total size of the offering was $519,090,000 based on an initial share price of $33.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several research firms have recently commented on COUR. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Get Coursera alerts:

Shares of COUR stock opened at $34.40 on Monday. Coursera has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.80.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Coursera will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chun Yu Wong sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $1,265,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 64,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $2,622,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 906,983 shares of company stock valued at $35,223,862.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter worth $3,375,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter worth $1,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter valued at $8,933,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at $946,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.