Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.04

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.04 and last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 662437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.16.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $26.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 1,498 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $39,637.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,538.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $39,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,966.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,694 shares of company stock valued at $635,247 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 7,326.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Covetrus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Covetrus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

