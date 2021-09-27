Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $123.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cracker Barrel have underperformed the industry so far this year. The company reported fiscal 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Nonetheless, earnings and revenues grew significantly year over year. The company has been benefiting from its off-premise model, retail business and the Maple Street Biscuit company concept. For fiscal 2022 the company plans to drive off-premise sales through awareness building, advertising and partnerships with third-party delivery companies. Further, it expects to attract new customers and drive sustained growth in its off-premise business through its virtual brand, Chicken, and Biscuits. However, commodity inflation and traffic concerns remain potential headwinds.”

CBRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.89.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $144.94 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $106.92 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.68.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 846.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 260,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

