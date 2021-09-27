Crane (NYSE:CR) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Crane (NYSE:CR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $2.50. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 96.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.23.

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CR traded up $2.03 on Monday, reaching $95.15. 2,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,467. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.58 and a 200-day moving average of $94.77. Crane has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $796.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.45 million. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $259,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,464,000 after buying an additional 1,035,943 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Crane by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 588,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,270,000 after purchasing an additional 357,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,128,000 after purchasing an additional 280,241 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Crane by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 526,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,486,000 after purchasing an additional 200,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Crane by 1,521.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,043,000 after purchasing an additional 183,290 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.