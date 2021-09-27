Critical Comparison: Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) & Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR)

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Telefónica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Telefónica shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Telefónica and Nuvera Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefónica $49.20 billion 0.55 $1.81 billion $0.59 8.14 Nuvera Communications $64.91 million 1.79 $9.84 million N/A N/A

Telefónica has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvera Communications.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Telefónica and Nuvera Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefónica 2 6 3 0 2.09 Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Telefónica has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Telefónica and Nuvera Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefónica 22.73% 15.53% 3.19% Nuvera Communications 19.06% 11.29% 6.04%

Dividends

Telefónica pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Nuvera Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Telefónica pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Telefónica beats Nuvera Communications on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

