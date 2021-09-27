Critical Contrast: California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) versus McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) and McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and McDonald’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A McDonald’s $19.21 billion 9.58 $4.73 billion $6.05 40.73

McDonald’s has higher revenue and earnings than California Beach Restaurants.

Profitability

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and McDonald’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A McDonald’s 31.72% -83.98% 11.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of McDonald’s shares are held by institutional investors. 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of McDonald’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

California Beach Restaurants has a beta of 8.44, meaning that its stock price is 744% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McDonald’s has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for California Beach Restaurants and McDonald’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A McDonald’s 0 5 26 0 2.84

McDonald’s has a consensus price target of $258.90, indicating a potential upside of 5.06%. Given McDonald’s’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe McDonald’s is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Summary

McDonald’s beats California Beach Restaurants on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

California Beach Restaurants Company Profile

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K. The International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate segment consists developmental licensee and affiliate markets in the McDonald’s system. The firm’s products include Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Filet-O-Fish, several chicken sandwiches, Chicken McNuggets, wraps, McDonald’s Fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, McFlurry desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, pies, soft drinks, coffee, McCafe beverages, and other beverages. The company was founded by Raymond Albert Kroc on April 15, 1955 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

