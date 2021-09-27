Critical Contrast: Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) versus Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS)

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) and Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.2% of Isos Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Galaxy Gaming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Galaxy Gaming and Isos Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galaxy Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Isos Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Isos Acquisition has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.65%. Given Isos Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Isos Acquisition is more favorable than Galaxy Gaming.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Galaxy Gaming and Isos Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galaxy Gaming $10.23 million 9.26 -$2.21 million N/A N/A Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Isos Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Galaxy Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares Galaxy Gaming and Isos Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galaxy Gaming 3.69% -2.10% 1.74% Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare. The company was founded by Robert B. Saucier in 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Isos Acquisition

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

