Critical Contrast: STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) and RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST)

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) and RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares STAAR Surgical and RxSight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STAAR Surgical $163.46 million 41.33 $5.91 million $0.35 407.29 RxSight N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

STAAR Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than RxSight.

Profitability

This table compares STAAR Surgical and RxSight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STAAR Surgical 10.08% 14.07% 11.13% RxSight N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for STAAR Surgical and RxSight, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STAAR Surgical 0 4 1 0 2.20 RxSight 0 0 5 0 3.00

STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus price target of $150.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.23%. RxSight has a consensus price target of $20.20, suggesting a potential upside of 54.55%. Given RxSight’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RxSight is more favorable than STAAR Surgical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.3% of STAAR Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of STAAR Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

STAAR Surgical beats RxSight on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co. engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

