Crust Trading 25.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001524 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00040166 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.57 or 0.00918096 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Crust

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

