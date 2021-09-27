Crypto Sports 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $169.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $433,628.23 and $169.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

