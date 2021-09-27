CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CSX from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. upgraded shares of CSX from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.42.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. CSX’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after buying an additional 124,203,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CSX by 191.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after buying an additional 93,442,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CSX by 197.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after buying an additional 62,168,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 201.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after buying an additional 24,415,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CSX by 188.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,313,000 after buying an additional 16,123,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

