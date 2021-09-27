Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Price Target Increased to $64.25 by Analysts at Zacks Investment Research

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) had its price objective boosted by Zacks Investment Research to $64.25 in a report issued on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Cutera from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $48.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.73 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Cutera has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $60.35.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $58.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.71%. On average, analysts predict that Cutera will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,968.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $80,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,500 shares of company stock worth $178,815. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cutera by 629.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the second quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cutera by 45.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Cutera by 521.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

