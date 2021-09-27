Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Danaher has increased its dividend payment by 28.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Danaher has a payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Danaher to earn $9.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $324.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $231.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher has a 1-year low of $201.44 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $314.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total transaction of $3,611,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Danaher stock. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

