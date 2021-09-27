Daniel B. Wolfe Purchases 2,642 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe bought 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $19,075.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel B. Wolfe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Daniel B. Wolfe purchased 6,470 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $46,195.80.

Shares of TURN opened at $7.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $8.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TURN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP raised its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

