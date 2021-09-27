Daniel B. Wolfe Purchases 2,642 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe bought 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $19,075.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Daniel B. Wolfe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 16th, Daniel B. Wolfe purchased 6,470 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $46,195.80.
Shares of TURN opened at $7.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $8.64.
About 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.
