Daniel R. Passeri Purchases 3,400 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Stock

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) CEO Daniel R. Passeri purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,048.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CUE stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.08. 293,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.79. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.84% and a negative net margin of 802.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,703,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after acquiring an additional 197,211 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,549,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,098,000 after acquiring an additional 633,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after acquiring an additional 84,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,470,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,126,000 after acquiring an additional 99,470 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 704,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after buying an additional 366,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

