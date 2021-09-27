Daniel R. Passeri Purchases 3,400 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Stock

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) CEO Daniel R. Passeri purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,048.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of CUE stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.08. 293,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.79. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33.
Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.84% and a negative net margin of 802.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cue Biopharma
Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.
