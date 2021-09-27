Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

NYSE:DNMR opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06. Danimer Scientific has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $66.30. The company has a quick ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 15.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.56 and a beta of -1.15.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $165,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Danimer Scientific by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 46,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.