Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.46 Per Share

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Darden Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $7.46 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.00. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $158.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.43. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $89.34 and a 52-week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $735,098.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,607 shares in the company, valued at $35,045,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

